High Point neighborhood plans community meeting to address recent violence

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Members of the Oakview community in High Point plan to hold a meeting with police to address recent crimes in their neighborhood.

Jim Bronnert, with the Oakview Citizens Council, said residents can ask questions and voice their concerns. He said that a recent homicide investigation on Druid Street and a shooting in April on Earle Place have some families on edge.

“The heavier crimes, the drug dealing and the shooting, that’s not acceptable in any neighborhood,” Bronnert said.

According to High Point's crime mapping tool, police were also called to respond to three reports of shots fired in the last four weeks in a one-mile radius near the Oakview Recreation Center.

“I’ve gotten more emails with in the past two weeks then I have in a long time about this,” Bronnert said.

Tracy Cousins lives near Druid Street and says since the shooting, her granddaughter no longer wants to stay in her room when she visits.

"Her room is in the front [of the house]. Ever since that shooting, she’s been sleeping in the back on my side," she said.

Bronnert said the meeting is open to anyone, regardless of where they live. He hopes people will take the time to get to know their neighbors and report to police when something is wrong.

“If your gut tells you something's wrong, usually something is wrong," he said.

The group plans to meet Monday at the Oakview Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m.