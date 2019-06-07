Gymnast from NC who dislocated both knees in gruesome video accomplishes goal of walking down the aisle

FAIRHOPE, Ala. — The Auburn gymnast who dislocated both knees in a gruesome video that went viral in April has accomplished her goal of walking down the aisle at her wedding.

On April 5, Samantha Cerio was competing at an NCAA regional meet when, on a floor exercise tumbling pass, she suffered the devastating injuries.

The video is very hard to watch. We did, and we cannot recommend that you do.

Doctors fixed her dislocated knees and repaired torn ligaments on April 8. She said at the time she was hopeful she could walk down the aisle at her wedding.

On Monday, she posted a photo to Instagram of her doing just that.

Cerio graduated from Auburn in May with a degree in aerospace engineering.

According to a profile on AuburnTigers.com, she already has a job lined up with Boeing as a structural design analysis engineer on rockets.

Cerio is a native of Huntersville and went to South Iredell High School, according to her biography on AuburnTigers.com.

CNN contributed to this report.