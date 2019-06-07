Family of man killed in I-73/Business 85 crash in Guilford County says diabetes caused him to crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Douglas Kilgore, 47, died in a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 73. Just one day after the wreck, his family said they were disappointed to hear that speed and not wearing a seat belt was the reason for the wreck.

Although state troopers report that those factors contributed to it, his family said that it was his health that unfortunately ended his life.

"He said, 'I want to go home.' She said, 'Park and I'm going to come get you.'" Those were just a few of Douglas Kilgore's final words on Wednesday morning.

“He was speaking to his first cousin because he knew he was getting into some trouble," said Nan Tyree, Douglas' aunt.

His health had been a constant struggle, especially his diabetes.

“He said 'OK, OK, I'll park. I'll park,'" Tyree said.

While traveling on I-73, he told his cousin his blood sugar was extremely low.

“Then he said, 'Well I'm at the train station. I'm at the train station. I'm going to get out and get on the train.'"

Dazed and delirious is how the family described Douglas' state of mind.

“I did call him and I got no answer. I kept calling. We have this thing where if you don't call me in five minutes, I'm going to call again. He didn't answer and that's when I knew something was wrong," said Willoree Kilgore, his mother.

Her instinct was right. State troopers said Kilgore went off an I-73 overpass, became airborne and landed on Business 85. The vehicle hit a median and overturned.

“I can't even explain. I don't even know how to explain how tough it is," his mother said.

Douglas' family told FOX8 this isn't the first time his disease caused him to pass out. He worked in several North Carolina school districts and took the last year off to improve his health.

“Education was important to him. Character was very important to him," Tyree said.

Douglas was just four days away from starting work again in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system.