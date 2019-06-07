× Davidson County man accused of raping 14-year-old girl

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man is accused of raping a teenage girl, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger Dale Calhoun, 54, of Denton, is charged with three counts of statutory rape.

On May 7, Davidson County detectives found out about an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl.

The girl had a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville.

Following an investigation, Calhoun was identified as the suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Calhoun was taken into custody on Thursday. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 9.