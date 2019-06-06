× Woman charged after unrestrained child killed in Yadkin County crash

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been charged after a child was killed in a crash Wednesday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

Samantha Anne Jolley, 24, of Dobson, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, DWI, failure to maintain lane control and a child restraint violation.

At 8:42 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Gospel Way Church Road.

Jolley was driving a vehicle north when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and hit several trees, according to Highway Patrol.

Jolley and the child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where the child later died.

Troopers say the child and the driver were both unrestrained.

Jolley was given a $50,000 secured bond.