× Winston-Salem man charged after chase; second man wanted, believed to be in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has been charged and another man is wanted after a chase through two counties.

On Saturday just before midnight, a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car on Highway 52 in Gold Hill for a minor traffic violation.

The deputy found the driver of the vehicle did not have a driver’s license, and the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Looking inside the vehicle, the deputy saw a magazine for an assault rifle in plain view.

The passenger of the vehicle also said he did not have identification.

The deputy called for backup to assist in the investigation. Before backup arrived, the suspect vehicle sped off and the deputy returned to his car, to begin pursuing the car, which reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The chase entered Stanly County, and continued into Albemarle where the suspect wrecked on Church Street. Both suspects jumped from the car, and ran into the woods.

Additional units arrived from Albemarle Police, Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, but the suspects were not located.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed an AR-15 rifle that was stolen from Winston-Salem. A loaded handgun, ski mask, gloves and marijuana was also located inside the vehicle. The occupants were not identified. It became apparent that the deputy interrupted these suspects during some type of criminal activity that they were traveling either to, or from.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division joined the investigation and determined the suspects appeared to have been from Winston-Salem.

Through a forensic search of the electronic devices recovered from the car, and the deputy’s body cam video, detectives were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as 23-year-old Juvonta Lafond.

RCSO Detectives contacted detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department and were able to identify the second suspect as 23-year-old Albert Britford.

Both suspects are known Blood gang members with lengthy criminal histories, and Britford was currently wanted by Winston-Salem Police.

Winston-Salem learned that Britford was possibly traveling to the area of Spencer, N.C., in Rowan County.

On Wednesday, RCSO detectives determined Britford was possibly located at a residence at 614 Meadow Lane in Spencer.

Rowan Sheriff’s detectives, the RCSO Criminal Enforcement Team, as well as Winston-Salem Police and Forsyth County Sheriff’s detectives, joined a U.S. Marshal’s Office task force and conducted surveillance on the residence. During this surveillance, the investigators identified Albert Britford walking outside the residence.

Authorities surrounded the residence and approached as Britford, and another man ran inside the residence.

Detectives made repeated commands for the subjects to come out, and eventually both subjects came out the door.

While investigators were attempting to arrest the fugitive, a handgun was observed tucked between the seats of a car parked in front of the residence.

Britford was identified and arrested on the outstanding Forsyth County charges.

A search revealed the key for the car containing the handgun. A search warrant was obtained for this residence at 614 Meadow Lane. During a search of the home a loaded 9mm handgun was seized, as well as drug paraphernalia and approximately one pound of marijuana.

Albert Britford is currently being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond on the Forsyth County charges, with additional charges from the various Rowan County offenses.

Felony warrants have also been obtained for Juvonta Lafond for possession of a stolen vehicle, speed to elude arrest, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Lafond is currently wanted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and is believed to be in the Winston-Salem area.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, SSG Rodney Mahaley (704) 216-8711 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.