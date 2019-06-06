Thomasville tourism at an all-time high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A fresh waffle cone from Main Street Cone and Coffee on West Main Street in Thomasville.

It’s a delicacy from one of three downtown businesses that had their grand opening over the weekend.

“I know that people want to come and spend time in downtown Thomasville so we’re proving them with food coffee and deserts,” said JJ Ring, owner of Main Street Cone and Coffee.

Ring Also owns JJ's Deli, the two shops are connected to the Thomasville Antique Emporium.

“They definitely feed one another, no pun intended,” said Ring.

The emporium also draws tourists in from all over.

“Well I usually find something that I like and I buy it, so I just keep coming back," Eddie Goins said.

Goins is from McLeansville and goes antique shopping at the emporium monthly. Getting a glimpse of the town and it’s growth for the past 30 years.

“It’s pretty laid back, it’s not hustle and bustle like a lot of the big cities, Greensboro for instance, and I like slow and calm and easy," he said.

Some even come from across the border.

“Thomasville emporium has been the staple of our downtown community and we actually had folks from Canada that were here they wanted to see the emporium,” said Jarrod Dunbar, the Thomasville tourism director.

One more business is coming to Main Street -- a home décor store called Scarlett Creek.

The tourism director hopes the new boutiques and eateries will continue to bring people to town.

They gauge tourism numbers by the occupancy tax collected from hotel stays.

“That means more people are staying in our hotels but then his gives us an opportunity to market and pitch Thomasville even more," Dunbar said.

This has been a record-breaking year and the hope is new businesses and more events will add to it.

“The parking lots and parking spaces are already starting to fill up on the weekends. I think it’s going to continue to grow but still give you that small town feeling of people getting out shopping supporting local," Ring said.