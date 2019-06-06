× Swim advisory issued for part of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A short-term swim advisory has been issued along a stretch of beach in North Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The advisory is in effect for the area around 17th Avenue South.

Swim advisories are issued when bacteria levels that are above state and federal standards are detected in the water.

Advisories do not mean that the beach is closed. Wading, fishing and shell collecting do not pose a risk.

Advisories are lifted when bacteria levels fall back below the acceptable limit.