Progress being made on wakeboarding park in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N .C. -- North Carolina's only wakeboard park is just months away from opening day.

It's taken about four years, but Elevated Wake Park in Davidson County is finally underway.

A lengthy delay hasn't stopped owner Morgan Batchelor and best friend Shelton Harrell.

"The property was zoned for agriculture, for farming, and we needed it to be changed to commercial," Harrell said.

They believe some people may have had some misconceptions.

"[Some] assumed it was going to be a Six Flags theme park with big water slides and a lot of noise and a lot of traffic. But it's not," he said.

The pair is now on their way, making a plot of land, nestled in Davidson County, something Harrell says North Carolina needs.

"It'll be a wakeboarding park that has all of your rails, all of your features to have fun with," he said. "For people who can't afford $150,000 wakeboarding boat, this will be the perfect place for you to come ride. You can bring your own gear or you can rent the stuff from us."

Elevated Wake Park will open its doors in two or three months, but there's still a lot to be done.

"We'll also end up having camping down the line. We'll have an aqua park with the blow-up floaty stuff that's on the water that the kids can jump on," Harrell said.

And already, there are high hopes for the future.

"It's a growing, growing sport and definitely something you'll see more of," he said. "Hopefully we'll have a lot more tourism, a lot more people coming in."

Batchelor and Harrell hope to bring people into the park from all over starting in August.

They tell FOX8 the plan is to run the park through October, close down for winter and reopen in March.