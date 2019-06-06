Police respond to shots fired near Asheboro grocery store

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Shots were fired near an Asheboro grocery store Thursday night, according to Asheboro police officers on the scene.
Officers responded to a shooting near the Compare Foods, located at 372 N. Fayetteville St.
Officers on the scene said it appeared two parties were involved in the shooting -- one in a car and the other on foot.
Multiple shots were fired but officers don't believe any cars or people were hit.
Police did take a juvenile into custody who had a weapon.
The scene is now clear and no additional information has been released.
35.710490 -79.811163