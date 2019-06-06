NCDOT gets public feedback on proposed changes to Bryan Boulevard, New Garden Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina Department of Transportation officials held a public meeting on proposed changes to a major roadway Thursday evening. Drivers were able to ask questions and give feedback about several proposed projects at Bryan Boulevard and New Garden Road.

Possible improvements would include a new ramp from westbound New Garden Road onto westbound Bryan Boulevard, lengthening several turn lanes and adding raised medians along New Garden Road.

NCDOT says the area has a higher rate of crashes, with about three accidents reported per month.

Some drivers attending Thursday's meeting at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church said the changes are long overdue and they're looking forward to seeing progress.

"It's going to alleviate a lot of problems, especially in the afternoon and mornings when so many people are trying to turn off New Garden onto Bryan Boulevard and the traffic goes all the way out into the other lanes," Greensboro resident Gilbert Peele said.

Others raised concerns over the $4.5 million price tag and said the project wasn't necessary at all.

Nicole Lindahl, with the cyclist group Bicycling in Greensboro, said she was disappointed to see bike lanes were not included in the proposals and said the project should align with Greensboro's Vision Zero Initiative.

“I’m just asking that they shift that way of thinking and start prioritizing safety and consider taking away one of those lanes and adding bike lanes enabling people to travel safely,” she said.

Construction is scheduled to start in winter 2021.

You can submit feedback on the proposals here until June 28.