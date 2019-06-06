× Man shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Cole Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to a press release.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call reporting a discharging of firearms in the 2200 block of Cole Road around 10:30 p.m.

A person was also reported to be lying on the ground near 2226 Cole Rd.

Officers discovered an unresponsive male on the ground near the residence of 2226 Cole. Responding officers attempted CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased.

The deceased was identified as David Perez Pineda. He appeared to have sustained injury consistent with gunfire.

Investigators are no longer on the scene; however, this investigation is still in the early stages. At the time of this public records release, no suspect(s) are in custody.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.