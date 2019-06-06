Local bodybuilding couple helps people get in shape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro's Jeff and Marianne Cook are professional body builders and they are also owners of Team Cook Fitness, where they enjoy training clients and seeing incredible changes.

"It's amazing how many lives we get to touch," Marianne said. "The friendships that we've built with our clients and their families, just seeing them turn their health around is so cool"

While Jeff was in the Marine Corps, he assisted in training fellow Marines to be in the best possible shape, and when he got out of the Corps, Jeff was looking for something to push himself to the limit and he found it in body building.

"The challenges I face as a body builder to get ready for a competition are easily as mentally demanding at times and physically as well," he said.

And a big thrill now is when Jeff and Marianne get to compete in the same show like they did recently in Greensboro where Jeff took first in his class and second overall, while Marianne took second in her class, second overall.