Graham man charged with assault after punching, kicking another man in the head in fight over a woman

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man has been charged with assault after punching and kicking another man in the head, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, Alamance Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS responded to call at 5968 Snow Camp Rd. in Graham for an assault with injury.

Upon arrival deputies learned that two men had gotten into a physical altercation.

Emergency Medical responders determined that one man was seriously injured and requested a helicopter transport to the hospital.

Detectives concluded that Michael White, 28, had punched and kicked the other man in the head multiple times resulting in serious trauma.

The altercation stemmed from the two men’s relationship with a female who was present during the altercation.

Neither men live at the address where the assault occurred.