KING, N.C. -- A 7-year-old put a Highway Patrol trooper out of Forsyth County up to a tough challenge.

Trooper Marshall said he lost a pull-up contest and never knew the who thing was recorded.

This spur-of-the-moment challenge took place at Hart Gymnastics Academy in King.

This trooper says he's a sore loser and has been back on the pull-up bars ever since the loss.

