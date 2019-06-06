× 5-year-old NC boy killed by crossfire while sitting in backseat of car

RED SPRINGS, N.C. – A 5-year-old North Carolina boy has been killed by crossfire between people fighting near state Highway 72, WSOC reported.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Alva Paisley Oxendine was wounded Wednesday night near Red Springs and pronounced dead at a hospital hours later.

The sheriff said in a statement that Alva was sitting in the back seat of his mother’s car when he was shot. Alva’s brother was also in the back seat but wasn’t wounded.

Wilkins said a planned fight between two groups led to the shooting. The Robesonian reports a recording of the fight was posted online.

According to deputies, the two groups had fought earlier during the day and agreed to meet at the Highway 72 location to fight a second time.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.