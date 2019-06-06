× 38-year-old Burlington man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a sexual assault that was reported to the Department of Social Services, involving the 13-year-old.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services investigated and probable cause was developed and warrants were obtained against the defendant.

James Spencer Stewart, 38, was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a minor, three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child under15 years old, three counts of felony child abuse – sexual activity, and one count of attempted statutory rape of a person under 15 years old.

Stewart was booked into the Alamance County Jail under a $1 million bond. His first appearance is scheduled for June 6.

This case is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.