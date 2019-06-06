2 taken to hospital after crash in Guilford County

Posted 10:28 pm, June 6, 2019, by

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Guilford County Thursday night, according to troopers on the scene.

The crash was reported at 9:23 p.m. in the 3500 block of Liberty Road, just outside the southeastern part of the Greensboro city limits.

A male driver and female passenger were taken Moses Cone Hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries and their identities have not been released.

Troopers suspect impairment may have played a roll in the crash.

Google Map for coordinates 36.021302 by -79.761012.

3500 block of Liberty Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.