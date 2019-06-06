2 taken to hospital after crash in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Guilford County Thursday night, according to troopers on the scene.

The crash was reported at 9:23 p.m. in the 3500 block of Liberty Road, just outside the southeastern part of the Greensboro city limits.

A male driver and female passenger were taken Moses Cone Hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries and their identities have not been released.

Troopers suspect impairment may have played a roll in the crash.

36.021302 -79.761012