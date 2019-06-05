UNCG student helping others find scholarships, prepare for college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Getting a degree debt-free. That’s Victoria Sparks’ goal.

She’s a junior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, but her scholarship search started well before college.

“I actually started my scholarship search summer of eighth grade, going into ninth grade,” she said.

Not only did Sparks continue pursuing scholarships throughout high school, but she is still applying for them as a college student.

That persistence has her on a path of earning a degree without student loans.

“Graduating high school, I was awarded half a million, $500,000, across 12 schools. I accepted one of those offers and since then I come up with about $10,000 to $12,000 per year,” she said.

Sparks heard so many stories of people struggling with loans well after graduation.

She didn’t want to become part of the student loan crisis.

Her goal now is to help current and future college students avoid that kind of debt too.

Sparks hosted a trial run scholarship boot camp earlier this year and says each student left the workshop with a plan.

Sparks is also sharing her scholarship search techniques in her book “Plan to Prevail: A Resource Guide for College Bound Students.”

“In this book, you're going to learn how to navigate the college application and preparation process, find scholarships and gain the motivation you need to reach your goal,” she said.

Sparks says there are opportunities for everyone to receive money for an affordable quality education – it’s often just a matter of knowing where to look.

Sparks’ book, “Plan to Prevail: A Resource Guide for College Bound Students,” is available on her website.