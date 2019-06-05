Thunderstorms, showers possible Wednesday with potential for damaging winds, large hail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms could hit the Triad on Wednesday and could bring with them damaging winds and large hail.

After a few, brief showers this morning, skies remain mostly cloudy for the day.

After lunch, that line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to roll off the Blue Ridge and into the Piedmont by mid-afternoon. Storms should hit the Piedmont Triad around 2 to 5 p.m.

Some storms may be strong to severe with the primary threats being damaging winds and large hail.

Highs today will be in the lower 80s.

Keep up with the weather with our Interactive Radar.

The weather quiets down overnight, though clouds will remain with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday is going to be warmer with highs in the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will stay rather low, around 20 percent, for the day.

Starting Friday and into next week, the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to between 40% and 70% every day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Friday afternoon, then in the lower to mid-80s Saturday through Tuesday.