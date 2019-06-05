Texas teacher fired after Twitter rants to President Trump about ‘illegal students’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas teacher's tweets cost her her job.

It was a unanimous Fort Worth school board decision Tuesday night to fire an English teacher for tweets she posted for everyone to see.

"The remarks created a threat that will directly result in children missing the education to which they are legally entitled because their parents will keep them home out of fear," one speaker said.

More than a dozen people spoke, and not a single one came to the defense of Georgia Clark.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has expressly held that no student may be denied a public education based upon their citizenship status or lack there of," said Jacinto Ramos Jr., Fort Worth ISD school board president. "We wish to ensure these students and their parents and or guardians that all students are welcome in Fort Worth ISD."

The school board made their decision after Clark admitted to district investigators that she did send a series of tweets to President Donald Trump last month but thought they were private.

One tweet said, "Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them."

Another said, "I really do need a contact here in Fort Worth who should be actively investigating and removing illegals that are in the public school system."

"This lady's actions exactly represents institutionalized racism," said a speaker.

This was not the first time the district says Georgia Clark used racially-insensitive language.

Clark was nearly terminated for an incident in 2013.

Students said Clark separated her class into two sides — with Mexicans on one side and white and black people on another.

They say she said Mexicans need to cross the border to come to america.

A teachers group helped her remain with the district.

"Once the tweets came to light, so too did other allegations, and it was my professional judgment that it was in the best interest of the district that warranted our recommendation for termination," Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said.