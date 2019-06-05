× South Carolina man charged after exposing himself to woman while working for UPS

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina man was arrested after police say he exposed his genitals to a woman while working for UPS, WIS reported.

Bryce Dewayne Williams, 23, allegedly “willfully exposed his genitals” to a woman at her residence on June 1.

The woman was sunbathing, and Williams asked her for directions before exposing himself.

Williams was charged with indecent exposure.

He has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.