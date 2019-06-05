WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 46-25-48-68-37 (25)

SIMEK’S shares meatball recipes to make great food for the greater good

Posted 8:30 am, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48AM, June 5, 2019

Make an easy dinner for your family and help feed the hungry in your community.

That’s the goal of SIMEK'S — to make great food for the greater good.

We’re showing you some great recipes using their meatballs and sharing more about their mission to feed those in need.

Bacon-wrapped Meatballs

10–15 minutes prep time

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg Original Meatballs
  • 15 slices of uncooked bacon; cut in half (makes 30)
  • 1 jar of your favorite raspberry chipotle sauce
  • Toothpicks

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Farenheit.
  2. Wrap half-slices of bacon around each meatball and secure with toothpick.
  3. Place on baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until bacon is crisp.
  4. Drizzle with raspberry chipotle sauce (or your favorite sauce) and serve!

Avocado BLT Meatball Bite

5–10 minutes prep time
5-10 minutes cook time
Serves 35-44 individual appetizers

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg Original Meatballs
  • 2 Pints of Cherry Tomatoes
  • 1 Head of Lettuce
  • 1 Package of Bacon
  • 1 Avocado

Directions

  1. Prepare bacon according to package.
  2. While bacon is cooking; wash cherry tomatoes and lettuce and dry on paper towels, cut avocado in to bite size chunks.
  3. Heat meatballs according to package on stove or in microwave.
  4. After bacon is done, place on paper towels to absorb any grease and once cooled, cut into bit size squares.Cut lettuce in to bit size pieces.
  5. Build skewer from top down, first sliding on avocado then tomato, lettuce, bacon, and finally meatball.

*Can be paired with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Blackberry BBQ Meatballs

< 5 minutes prep time
3-4 hours cook time

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg Original Meatballs
  • ¾ cup BBQ sauce
  • ½ cup honey
  • ¼ cup blackberry preserves
  • Parsley*
  • Fresh Blackberries*

*optional garnish

Directions

  1. Add meatballs to slow cooker
  2. Whisk together BBQ sauce, honey, and preserves and pour over meatballs
  3. Cover and cook on high for 3-4 hours or low for 6-8 hours
  4. Add parsley and fresh blackberries for garnish

Peach-Dijon Turkey Meatballs

< 5 minutes prep time
10 cook time
Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg Turkey Meatballs (GF)

For Glaze:

  • 2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard
  • 1/4 cup peach jam
  • 1 teaspoon honey

For Garnish:

  • 1/3 cup arugula leaves

Directions

  1. Combine the Dijon mustard, jam and honey in a medium bowl to make the glaze.
  2. Thaw meatballs according to package.
  3. Transfer meatballs to medium bowl and toss them gently to coat evenly with the glaze.
  4. To plate, take a few leaves of arugula and arrange them on top of the meatball.
  5. Serve warm.
