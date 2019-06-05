SIMEK’S shares meatball recipes to make great food for the greater good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make an easy dinner for your family and help feed the hungry in your community.

That’s the goal of SIMEK'S — to make great food for the greater good.

We’re showing you some great recipes using their meatballs and sharing more about their mission to feed those in need.

Bacon-wrapped Meatballs

10–15 minutes prep time

Ingredients

1 pkg Original Meatballs

15 slices of uncooked bacon; cut in half (makes 30)

1 jar of your favorite raspberry chipotle sauce

Toothpicks

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Farenheit. Wrap half-slices of bacon around each meatball and secure with toothpick. Place on baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Drizzle with raspberry chipotle sauce (or your favorite sauce) and serve!

Avocado BLT Meatball Bite

5–10 minutes prep time

5-10 minutes cook time

Serves 35-44 individual appetizers

Ingredients

1 pkg Original Meatballs

2 Pints of Cherry Tomatoes

1 Head of Lettuce

1 Package of Bacon

1 Avocado

Directions

Prepare bacon according to package. While bacon is cooking; wash cherry tomatoes and lettuce and dry on paper towels, cut avocado in to bite size chunks. Heat meatballs according to package on stove or in microwave. After bacon is done, place on paper towels to absorb any grease and once cooled, cut into bit size squares.Cut lettuce in to bit size pieces. Build skewer from top down, first sliding on avocado then tomato, lettuce, bacon, and finally meatball.

*Can be paired with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Blackberry BBQ Meatballs

< 5 minutes prep time

3-4 hours cook time

Ingredients

1 pkg Original Meatballs

¾ cup BBQ sauce

½ cup honey

¼ cup blackberry preserves

Parsley*

Fresh Blackberries*

*optional garnish

Directions

Add meatballs to slow cooker Whisk together BBQ sauce, honey, and preserves and pour over meatballs Cover and cook on high for 3-4 hours or low for 6-8 hours Add parsley and fresh blackberries for garnish

Peach-Dijon Turkey Meatballs

< 5 minutes prep time

10 cook time

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 pkg Turkey Meatballs (GF)

For Glaze:

2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard

1/4 cup peach jam

1 teaspoon honey

For Garnish:

1/3 cup arugula leaves

Directions