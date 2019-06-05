WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 46-25-48-68-37 (25)

Person killed in crash on I-73/Business 85 in Greensboro

Posted 11:17 am, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, June 5, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the Interstate 73/Business 85 bridge, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on I-73 -- they are investigating how the vehicle ended up on Business 85.

This is the same area where, on Dec. 13, a tractor-trailer loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline dumped flaming gas across the bridge. A fire resulted in millions of dollars in repairs.

Chris Weaver FOX8/WGHP

No other information was available.

 

