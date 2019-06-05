Person killed in crash on I-73/Business 85 in Guilford County identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Highway Patrol has released the identity of the person killed in a crash Wednesday morning on the Interstate 73/Business 85 bridge.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Douglas Eddie Kilgore, 47, of Greensboro, was headed south in the northbound lanes on I-73 in a GMC Acadia, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

Kilgore went off the road to the right, went airborne and landed in the southbound lanes of I-85 Business. The SUV hit the concrete median, overturned onto the northbound lanes of I-85 Business and stopped on its top on the northbound shoulder of I-85 Business.

Kilgore was thrown from the vehicle and died.

Failure to wear a seat belt, speeding and driving the wrong direction significantly impacted this crash, Baker said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.