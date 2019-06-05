New business development director works to attract tenants to Gateway Research Park South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The people behind Gateway Research Park South are striving to turn it into a technology corridor.

On Wednesday, they gave FOX8 an idea of what the location on East Gate City Boulevard could look like in the future. Several buildings, walkways, an amphitheater and food truck area are some of the things being considered.

FOX8 got a heads up about the future vision while meeting with the new director of business development, Wayne Szafranski.

“What I'm doing in particular is going out and sharing the story about Gateway,” Szafranski said. “Gateway was known for several different things in the past and is still maintaining the tight relationship with AT&T and UNCG through the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering. What I'm trying to do is expand the message and tell other businesses we are all of that and more.”

Szafranski said to build new buildings, tenants need to be found. There is still around 40,000 square feet available in the third facility that opened in October.

“The intensity and pursuit of new business opportunities has increased quite a bit,” Szafranksi said.

He’s talked to around five or six businesses in the last two weeks. He wouldn’t say their names but shared the types of businesses.

“From medical devices through composite materials,” Szafranski said. “Then through things like waste recovery and reuse.”

Already inside the newest facility is Core Technology Molding Corporation.

“We take a raw plastic pellet, heat it up to about 400 to 600 degrees and turn it into a finished good,” said Geoff Foster, the CEO.

While FOX8 interviewed Foster, a machine behind him worked to make a firewall for certain BMW models.

“Right now, we have parts on every X3 and every X4 in the world,” Foster said.

Foster said they had the opportunity to move to South Carolina, but decided to move to east Greensboro. He loves working closely with North Carolina A&T University and the neighboring Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering.

“We were very intentional, very strategic when we chose this location,” Foster said.

He says so far things have been going well and he looks forward to having more businesses move in.

“I feel very confident this area can grow, “ Foster said.

The executive director of Research Park is still tweaking the master plan for the future vision of the area. FOX8 expects to get a copy of that in the next few weeks.