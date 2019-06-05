Man taken to hospital after water rescue at Hanging Rock Park Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a water rescue at Hanging Rock Park Lake Wednesday evening, according to Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger.

Around 6 p.m., park rangers came to the lake near the pier for a man struggling in the water.

The man was at the park with his wife and four kids.

The man started swimming and was having difficulty and his wife saw him go under, Riddlebarger said.

Life guards were closing down for the night and heard the wife yelling. They went into the water and pulled the man out.

First responders with the Danbury Fire Department performed CPR for an hour using a Lucas CPR device.

The man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

There is no word on the man’s condition.

Riddlebarger said the man was not swimming in the designated swimming area of the lake.