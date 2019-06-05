Man shot, killed by Randolph County deputies identified; sheriff says it was suicide by deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Randolph County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man shot and killed by deputies Wednesday.

The incident happened after deputies responded to a suicide threat call in the 5200 block of Windemere Circle.

Scott Hedgecock, 54, approached a carpenter with a knife and said he was going to kill himself, according to Sheriff Gregory Seabolt. The carpenter called 911.

When deputies got there, Hedgecock had the knife and came toward them, according to Seabolt.

Deputies told the man to stop and he continued to advance, Seabolt said.

Both deputies fired their weapons and Hedgecock was killed.

Seabolt said he would classify this as suicide by deputy.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.