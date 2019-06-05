× It’s official: Carolina Panthers to build new headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. — “Two States, One Team” is now a reality as Governor Henry McMaster signed a $115 million incentives bill into law. It means the Carolina Panthers will build a state of the art headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina, WSOC reports.

Hundreds of people packed Fountain Park Wednesday morning to celebrate the occasion, alongside the governor, Panthers players and coaches, mascot Sir Purr, cheerleaders and lawmakers who pushed to bring the Panthers across state lines.

“This is going to be a showcase down here,” Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said. “We’re going to bring people down to the region. We’ll have just a sense of excellence, not only up there for the football team, but everything we do down here in Rock Hill, South Carolina.”

Tepper also said he would not abandon the Panthers’ future in Spartanburg, their training camp home, suggesting they would bring a fan fest event to the area.

McMaster officially signed the bill into law May 22. It exempts the Panthers from paying state income taxes for players, coaches and other employees for 15 years as long as they use the money to build their new complex near Rock Hill.

The team will continue to play games in Charlotte, North Carolina.

