House vote fails to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of the ‘born-alive’ bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Wednesday, North Carolina lawmakers failed to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the “born-alive” bill, WTVD reports.

It would require doctors and nurses to care for babies born alive during a failed late-term abortion or face big penalties.

In April, Cooper vetoed the bill saying, “Laws already protect newborn babies and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients,” Cooper said in a statement. “This needless legislation would criminalize doctors and other healthcare providers for a practice that simply does not exist.”

The Senate agreed to the override weeks ago, but House leaders kept delaying votes through May.

