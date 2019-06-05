× Group working to host ‘straight pride’ parade in Boston; Twitter fires back

BOSTON, Mass. — As Boston gets ready for the annual Pride Parade this Saturday, word is spreading of a Boston group that’s trying to put together a “straight pride” parade.

According to MassLive, Mark Sahady posted to Facebook to say the wheels are in motion for the “straight pride” parade later this year.

Sahady is the vice-president of Super Happy Fun America, the group which is working to host the parade and describes straight people as “an oppressed majority.”

“It looks like the Boston Straight Pride Parade will happen,” he wrote. “We filed a discrimination complaint and it appears the City of Boston understands they would lose in litigation. The city is now working with us on the parade. We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles.”

City officials confirmed to MassLive that parade planners have entered conversation with the city about the parade. No permits have been filed yet.

In a list of demands on their website, the group is asking for use of the same parade route as the Boston Pride parade, the same accommodations as the Boston Pride parade including street closings and the inclusion of vehicles and floats and permission to raise the Straight Pride Flag on Boston City Hall flag poles.

The city previous denied the group’s request to add a “Straight Pride Flag” to the city flag poles.

The group is also asking to add an “S” for straight to the acronym LGBTQ “because it’s more inclusive that way.” The front page of the website include this demand on a cartoon graphic of a woman wearing a “MAGA” headband.

Already, people online are firing back with criticism, saying that the Pride Parade was born out of a history of oppression and that a straight pride parade isn’t necessary because straight people have not historically been oppressed.

For those seeking a Straight Pride Parade: read this pic.twitter.com/7ZvlWl3H1C — Shawn Olson 🔥🌊🌎 (@OOOlson) June 4, 2019

y'all want a straight pride parade but where's your straight stonewall? where's the families throwin u out for being straight? where's the police raiding your bars, invading your privacy, fining & locking you for existing?? y'all want the fun part but can't handle the worst part. — 𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔱 𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔠𝔥 (@yourlocalgaymom) June 4, 2019

Others are mocking the idea.

BREAKING- AXE Bodyspray has declined to be a sponsor for the Straight Pride Parade. https://t.co/TXxoiIJ7LV — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 5, 2019

What color khakis are we wearing to the straight pride parade? I was gonna go beige but I have an old navy gift card so I am also open to warm beige or light tan — monica vasandani (@monicavas) June 5, 2019

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

They're planning a "straight pride" parade in Boston, presumably to commemorate that historic moment when courageous heterosexual frat bros finally stood up to the gay cops who had been harassing and arresting them for decades. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 5, 2019

why do straight people think they need a straight pride parade netflix is already paying $100 million to keep friends on, isn't that enough — leigh hayley (@leighagenda) June 4, 2019

Straight pride parade lookin pretty lit pic.twitter.com/koWcU2JscR — Daniel Tucker (@dtuck318) June 4, 2019

STRAIGHT PRIDE PARADE?? WHAT'S NEXT STRAIGHT MARRIAGE??? — Matt. (@MattTheBrand) June 4, 2019

Me trying to explain

to all the straight

people why they

don't deserve a

straight

pride parade Straight people: pic.twitter.com/9WT1eVTJT5 — ANXSR (@ANXSR3) June 4, 2019