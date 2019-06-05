Group working to host ‘straight pride’ parade in Boston; Twitter fires back
BOSTON, Mass. — As Boston gets ready for the annual Pride Parade this Saturday, word is spreading of a Boston group that’s trying to put together a “straight pride” parade.
According to MassLive, Mark Sahady posted to Facebook to say the wheels are in motion for the “straight pride” parade later this year.
Sahady is the vice-president of Super Happy Fun America, the group which is working to host the parade and describes straight people as “an oppressed majority.”
“It looks like the Boston Straight Pride Parade will happen,” he wrote. “We filed a discrimination complaint and it appears the City of Boston understands they would lose in litigation. The city is now working with us on the parade. We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles.”
City officials confirmed to MassLive that parade planners have entered conversation with the city about the parade. No permits have been filed yet.
In a list of demands on their website, the group is asking for use of the same parade route as the Boston Pride parade, the same accommodations as the Boston Pride parade including street closings and the inclusion of vehicles and floats and permission to raise the Straight Pride Flag on Boston City Hall flag poles.
The city previous denied the group’s request to add a “Straight Pride Flag” to the city flag poles.
The group is also asking to add an “S” for straight to the acronym LGBTQ “because it’s more inclusive that way.” The front page of the website include this demand on a cartoon graphic of a woman wearing a “MAGA” headband.
Already, people online are firing back with criticism, saying that the Pride Parade was born out of a history of oppression and that a straight pride parade isn’t necessary because straight people have not historically been oppressed.
Others are mocking the idea.