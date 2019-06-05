× FOX8 helping Salvation Army sponsor children to turn their dreams into reality

HIGH POINT, N.C. — FOX8 is helping the Salvation Army sponsor children to turn dreams into reality this summer.

During the summer months, many families struggle to keep their children academically engaged.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club offers young people what they need and want most — STEM classes, field trips, swimming lessons — and adults who respect them and listen.

Yet many members lack the money to help them access a safe environment where they can have fun and be themselves.

That’s why FOX8 is reaching out for your help.

Help sponsor a child and turn their dream in reality.