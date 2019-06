Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Firefighters are battling a fire at a Winston-Salem flea market Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is at Cooks Flea Market, located at 4250 Patterson Ave.

Video sent in by a FOX8 viewer showed flames and heavy smoke coming from the flea market.

There is no word on the extent of the damage.

FOX8 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

36.169212 -80.263756