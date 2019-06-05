Davie County inmate caught by K-9, in hospital after escaping from detention center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate who escaped from the Davie County Detention Center is back in custody more than 14 hours later, according to the Davie County Sheriff's Office.

Lucio Rodriguez Barboza, 49, of Mocksville, allegedly escaped at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday by climbing a fence in the outdoor recreation area.

He was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies report they located him after someone saw him walking in town.

Mocksville police tracked him to the woods between West Maple Avenue and Valley Road.

The escaped inmate climbed over a razor-wire fence and was caught by a K-9. After he was apprehended, Barboza was sent to a hospital for injuries.

He was at the jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, second-degree rape, second-degree forcible sex offence and assault on a government official, according to the sheriff's office. He was being held under a $1 million bond.

In the alert to be on the lookout, deputies reported he was believed to be wearing an orange jumpsuit.