Man finds AK-47s in bushes, seen walking through downtown Winston-Salem with them

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man caused quite a stir when he was seen walking through downtown Winston-Salem with two assault-style rifles.

According to Winston-Salem police, a man found two loaded AK-47s in the bushes off U.S. 421 and Peters Creek Parkway.

He was walking to turn them in at the downtown police station.

Both guns were reported stolen out of Avery County.

A woman who saw the man walking through downtown with the guns said it was troubling and she was glad to hear it wasn't anything menacing.

