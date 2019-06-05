× Child dies after crash while unrestrained in Yadkin County; charges pending against driver

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A child died and a 24-year-old is at a hospital after a crash in Yadkin County Wednesday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 8:42 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Gospel Way Church Road.

Samantha Anne Jolley, 24, of Dobson, was driving a vehicle north when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and hit several trees.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries where the child later died.

Troopers say the child and the driver were both unrestrained.

Charges are pending, and impairment has not yet been ruled out.

Troopers have not identified the child or provided an age.