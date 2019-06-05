× Charlotte 16-year-old shot to death at home before school, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot to death in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday morning, WSOC reports.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Ohaus Court near Sunset Road.

Officials said when officers got to the neighborhood, they found 16-year-old Jayvon Goolsby who had been shot inside a house. The teenager died at the scene.

Goolsby’s aunt Brenda Taylor said Goolsby was upstairs getting ready for school when the shooting happened.

Police said an unknown suspect walked up to the home and fired shots before leaving the area.

Officers do not believe this was random, but that the house was targeted. They said they don’t know if Goolsby was the target, though.

Read more at WSOC.