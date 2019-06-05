× BB&T commits to double philanthropic giving in the Piedmont to $17.4 million across 3 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The BB&T Corporation plans to double it’s philanthropic giving for Winston-Salem and the Triad.

On Wednesday, the company pledged to give $17.4 million from 2019 to 2021, twice as much as the company gave from 2016 to 2018.

The bank said it will fund and partner with non-profit community organizations that make meaningful and measurable differences in the region.

BB&T is especially interested in organizations focused on affordable housing, workforce and economic development, financial wellness, health and human services and access to the arts.

“Our growth has been fueled by the support of this region, so we believe in strongly supporting this region in return,” said BB&T Triad Regional President J. Cantey Alexander. “When we announced our planned merger with SunTrust earlier this year, we also pledged to increase our giving and investments. Today’s announcement solidifies that pledge with a substantial commitment amount that carries tremendous power to positively impact people’s lives and make our community a better place to live.”

This promise to invest in the Triad comes on the back of investments the bank has already made in the area, including $750,000 to help Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County’s BB&T Challenge Initiative, $250,000 to preserve natural and scenic spaces with the Piedmont Land Conservatory and $200,000 to support Bennett College, a historically black women’s college.