WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 46-25-48-68-37 (25)

2 people killed in head-on crash in Linwood identified

Posted 9:33 am, June 5, 2019, by

(Matt Jensen/WGHP)

LINWOOD, N.C. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Linwood Monday evening, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 39-year-old Jerri Ann Rankin, of Lexington, and 29-year-old Mary Grace Shives, of Linwood, both died, and 64-year-old William Thomas Shives, of Kannapolis, was injured.

At about 5:07 p.m., troopers responded to the crash at 900 Wilcox Way in Linwood, near the Rowan County line.

Highway Patrol reports Ranking was driving a 2005 Malibu north on Wilcox Way as Mary Shives drove a 2018 Camry in the opposite direction in the southbound lane.

William Shives was sitting in the passenger seat of the Camry and a 1-year-old child was in a safety seat in the backseat.

The Malibu crossed the center line and hit the Camry head-on.

The two cars hit the guard rail before stopping in the middle of the road.

Troopers say there is no indication that speed or alcohol played a role.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.