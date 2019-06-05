× 2 people killed in head-on crash in Linwood identified

LINWOOD, N.C. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Linwood Monday evening, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 39-year-old Jerri Ann Rankin, of Lexington, and 29-year-old Mary Grace Shives, of Linwood, both died, and 64-year-old William Thomas Shives, of Kannapolis, was injured.

At about 5:07 p.m., troopers responded to the crash at 900 Wilcox Way in Linwood, near the Rowan County line.

Highway Patrol reports Ranking was driving a 2005 Malibu north on Wilcox Way as Mary Shives drove a 2018 Camry in the opposite direction in the southbound lane.

William Shives was sitting in the passenger seat of the Camry and a 1-year-old child was in a safety seat in the backseat.

The Malibu crossed the center line and hit the Camry head-on.

The two cars hit the guard rail before stopping in the middle of the road.

Troopers say there is no indication that speed or alcohol played a role.