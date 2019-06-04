Winston-Salem bishop calls for churches to take action after recent violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Shell casings and crime scene tape have become too common in the City of Winston-Salem for Bishop Scottie White.

“I never would’ve thought that something of that capacity would happen here," White said.

And he never thought it would happen to his own.

His grandson Jalen Cockerham was one of two people shot and killed on May 18 in a shooting on Cody Drive.

He leaves behind 2 children.

“Enough is enough,” White said. “If we can save a family from going through what we went through we’ve accomplished something.”

His plan starts with opening the doors of his church, Abba Fathers Ministries on Brownsboro Road.

“We're always going to have to deal with death but we’re going to have to do something. They don’t have to die like they’re dying now,” White said.

White says the churches haven’t been proactive enough. He’s meeting with other spiritual leaders in the community this weekend and coming up with a plan. It involves seeing what the youth need.

“What is the problem and when they can covey to us what’s causing some of this then we can come back to help them,” White said.

It takes a village to raise a child and he believes it takes a community of churches to protect them.

“We may not get everybody, but we can save some of them and that’s what we will have to do. But us sitting around talking about it not doing nothing. That’s not going to solve nothing,” he said.

He says Bible studies and Sunday services aren’t enough. White doesn’t claim to have the answers now, but he said he knows where to look for them.

“The Bible says that everything has a beginning so we’re in the beginning stages but we’re committed. I’m not going to let my grandson dying be in vain,” he said.