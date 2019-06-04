White House considers Greensboro’s Aldona Wos for Canada ambassador

Posted 4:49 pm, June 4, 2019, by

Aldona Wos (WGHP file photo)

The Trump administration is considering Aldona Wos to be the next ambassador to Canada, Bloomberg reports.

Wos, of Greensboro, is a retired physician who served as the ambassador to Estonia under President George W. Bush from August 2004 to December 2006.

The current ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft, has been nominated to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

No announcement on Wos would be made until Craft is confirmed in the new position, according to Bloomberg.

Wos and her husband, Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy, are both GOP donors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.