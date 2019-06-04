Video of Florida teen forced to hold ‘I lied’ sign at intersection sparks debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A teenage girl in Florida was seen at a busy intersection over the weekend holding a sign reading "I lied."

It was apparently a punishment, but a lot people around Cape Coral think it was a dangerous idea.

The sign said, "I lie. I humiliated my mother and myself."

"One of the parents, a mother or female parent, was with her in the intersection on the median while she was holding her sign for everybody to read," said Ashley Atty, who saw the girl at the intersection.

One witness said her mother was standing watching her, and other adults were on the sidewalk watching as well.

"I'm sure that girl will never lie again because that was embarrassing," Atty said.

But others don't agree.

"That's pretty drastic, the action she took to try to force some kind of correction on her, and I doubt it has an effect," said Randy Miller, who lives in Cape Coral. "Might shove her the other way, you know?"

A common concern for people passing by was the girl's safety.

"You don't place them in a dangerous spot like that in order to get some satisfaction out of what they did to you," Miller said.

Atty said, "But it is a very busy intersection and I don't think its safe for people to stand around."

One woman who drove by says she called police because she was worried.

An anonymous witness said, "How many times have we heard already in the last couple months that kids are getting hit and killed, even an adult?"