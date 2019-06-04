Thief targets expensive technology at UNCG

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At least one thief has been targeting expensive technology inside a UNCG building over the last two months.

Police say the amount of people on campus doesn't necessarily slow these types of crimes down.

"We're thinking it's probably the same person," said Chief Paul Lester, with campus police.

Images of the thief were captured through a camera inside one of the classrooms. They believe the thief is connected to the investigation of two missing iMac computers.

"I know that the rooms are very close to each other and the first theft was very similar to the second theft and so we do believe that there may be a connection," Lester said.

Authorities say the thief was seen wearing a white hat and black short-sleeved hoodie. The iMacs were stolen from two classrooms inside of the Gatewood Arts Studio Building on the campus on April 24 and May 1.

"Three thousand dollars for the first one and $4,000 for the second one and $7,000 for the two larcenies combine," Lester said.

Besides losing expensive equipment, the thefts are interfering with students' success.

"I'm sure that there was work that belonged to those students that were on those machines that they lose that viable project or maybe something that they were working on," Lester said.

Police plan to increase security in and around the building to ensure thieves don't do this a third time.

"The buildings do get locked after the last class of the day and then they get open early in the morning and it's just a tremendous amount of time and opportunity where someone might be able to take advantage of that," Lester said.

Investigators said these types of quick thefts are crimes of opportunity and they need people on campus to come forward with information so they can get closer to solving the case.

"We are interviewing some witnesses who actually spoke with the suspect and I know that they will be upgrading the security in the building," Lester said.

The stolen iMacs did not have the "Find My iMac/iPhone" feature installed.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call UNCG police.