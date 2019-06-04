× Ruffin man charged with shooting woman in his apartment

RUFFIN, N.C. — A Ruffin man was arrested after allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a woman at about 4:40 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Hairston Jr., 45, of Ruffin, was charged with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A 28-year-old woman told deputies she was shot by an unknown driver on NC 700 and Powell Road.

Deputies later learned that the shooting actually happened inside of Hairston’s apartment.

Hairston was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Monday

He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.