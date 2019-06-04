Patrick County Sheriff’s Office releases names of 80 arrested in cockfighting bust

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has released a list of the 80 people arrested in a cockfighting bust.

The bust, called “Operation Foghorn Leghorn,” happened at known venue for cockfighting, which is a felony in Virginia.

Conditions on the property were deplorable, according to the Martinsville Bulletin. Numerous chicken carcasses were found along with several caged chickens waiting to be fought. Gaffs, or elongated razors, were found attached to the spurs of both live and dead chickens.

To view the list of all the people arrested, scroll through the viewer below:

