× Man wanted by Eden police taken into custody

EDEN, N.C. — A man who was wanted by Eden police has been taken into custody, according to a news release.

Eden police on Saturday were called to the 400 block of Greenwood Street in reference to an assault in progress.

Officers arrived on scene to discover the suspect, Justin Marcellus Norman, 36, had fled the area.

After an investigation, multiple warrants were secured on Norman for various charges stemming from previous incidents in the city of Eden as well as the reported assault.

Norman is charged with the following:

Two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property

One count of assault by pointing a gun

Two counts of assault on a female

Four counts of communicating threats

One count of resisting a public officer

One count of fleeing to elude arrest

One count of reckless driving to endanger

Norman was taken into custody around 10 p.m. Monday.

He is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 13.