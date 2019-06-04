KFC is now selling bags of fried chicken skin

KFC is selling bags of fried chicken skin.

Yes, chicken skin. For those who want the skin but don’t want to have to deal with the chicken meat.

Various international locations have started selling the unusual item, Fox News reports.

The restaurant chain announced the addition to the menu on their Indonesian Twitter page.

BARU! KFC Chicken Skin sudah tersedia untuk kamu nikmati di beberapa gerai! Kerenyahan kulit ayam KFC kamu pasti udah tau dong kayak gimana? Yuk, beli sekarang! Hanya tersedia di:

— KFC Jagonya Ayam! (@KFCINDONESIA) May 11, 2019

A translation of the post says the fried chicken skin would be sold at six KFC locations in Indonesia: Salemba, Cideng, Kemang, Kalimalang and Kelapa Gading.

Food blogs also report that KFCs in Thailand have started selling fried chicken skin.

According to The Sun, those who had the chance to try it said it was “salty,” “crisp and crunchy” and “different” from what you’d expect.

For now, customers in the United States will still have to get fried chicken skin attached to chicken meat. It is unclear if it will be added to KFC menus worldwide.