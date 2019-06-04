× Greensboro man seriously injured after thrown from car in crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was seriously injured after he was thrown from his car in a crash, according to police.

At about 9:23 p.m. Friday, police responded to the crash on Interstate 840 West near Horse Pen Creek Road.

Police say 32-year-old Steven Harrison Jr. was driving a 2006 Infiniti sedan west on I-840 when it ran off the road to the right and flipped.

EMS took Harrison to the hospital for treatment.

Greensboro police as anyone who may have witnessed the crash at (336) 373-1000.