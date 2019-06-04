Greensboro family members calls for shooter to turn themselves after victim dies from injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As family members plan 33-year-old Anthony Walker's funeral, they're hoping to get answers about the shooting that killed him.

Walker died on May 30, five months after Greensboro police say he was shot several times in his home on Kindley Street.

His sister, Shaquilla Walker, says her he underwent surgery and was awake two weeks before becoming unresponsive.

“I just wanted to get the phone call that he was going to be OK, be alright," she said. “That call just never came.”

She said her brother was a devoted uncle and volunteered as a youth football coach.

“They took something so special from my kids and our family will never be the same,” Walker said.

Brittany Smith said her brother was her best friend and said that the family wants to see justice in the case.

“We’ve got to stop this. You’re taking good people away from their families, away from children that love them, you’re not just hurting one person you’re hurting a lot of people," Smith said. "And with my brother, this hurt a lot of people.”

Greensboro police say they are investigating a possible link between Walker and the suspected shooter, but could not provide any additional information about the case.

The family is now raising money to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses.