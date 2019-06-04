Facebook, Google and others face antitrust investigation, Chipotle will charge more if Mexico tariffs go through and more

Posted 7:13 am, June 4, 2019, by

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Facebook, Google and others that are the target of a new antitrust investigation, Chipotle which said it would increase prices if tariffs on Mexican imports go into effect and Apple which announced a slew of new products, programs and features.

